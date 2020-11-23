Advanced search

Students join Duke of Edinburgh scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:46 23 November 2020

Courtney Joynson and Emma Erasmus, students at Forest Hall School in Stansted who have signed up to the scheme. Picture: Forest Hall School.

Courtney Joynson and Emma Erasmus, students at Forest Hall School in Stansted who have signed up to the scheme. Picture: Forest Hall School.

Stansted students are working towards their bronze award.

Forest Hall School in Stansted Mountfitchet is giving students an opportunity to work towards the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Since the start of the new school year, eight students have signed up to the programme and taken part in remote activities including trampolining, cooking, crocheting, and volunteering at Daisy May’s Farm, in Elsenham.

They have provided evidence of their work during lockdown with written statements, photos and videos.

Once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, students will take part in an expedition, which is the culmination of the award.

Sarah Power, enrichment lead at Forest Hall School, said: “We are very proud of our students who have chosen to take on this additional qualification while stuck in lockdown.

“More than ever, they need something different to focus on. It is very easy to get stuck in a rut of sitting in front of the TV, computer or phone.”

