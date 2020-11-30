Suspended prison sentence for drug dealer who jumped in river
- Credit: Archant
Suspended prison sentence for Stansted drug dealer who jumped in river
A Stansted drug dealer who jumped in a river in an attempt to hide his stash of cocaine and heroin has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Cambridge Crown Court heard how on September 18, Finn O’Neill, 23, of Cannons Court, Stansted, was spotted dealing drugs in Fen Road, Cambridge by a member of the public, who alerted nearby police officers.
One of the officers borrowed a bike and attempted to detain O’Neill for a search but he made off and jumped in the River Cam.
After pulling O’Neill from the river and arresting him, one of the officers jumped in and recovered the discarded package of crack cocaine and heroin.
You may also want to watch:
O’Neill was also found with more than £700 in cash and a mobile phone.
After previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, O’Neill was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. He must also carry out 300 hours unpaid work.
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
- 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
- 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
- 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
- 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
- 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
- 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
- 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
- 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign