Published: 7:00 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020

Suspended prison sentence for Stansted drug dealer who jumped in river

A Stansted drug dealer who jumped in a river in an attempt to hide his stash of cocaine and heroin has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how on September 18, Finn O’Neill, 23, of Cannons Court, Stansted, was spotted dealing drugs in Fen Road, Cambridge by a member of the public, who alerted nearby police officers.

One of the officers borrowed a bike and attempted to detain O’Neill for a search but he made off and jumped in the River Cam.

After pulling O’Neill from the river and arresting him, one of the officers jumped in and recovered the discarded package of crack cocaine and heroin.

O’Neill was also found with more than £700 in cash and a mobile phone.

After previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, O’Neill was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. He must also carry out 300 hours unpaid work.