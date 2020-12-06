Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre

Stansted Airport has opened a new coronavirus testing facility inside the main terminal building.

A series of tests will be available to all passengers through travel medical company Collinson including RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Antigen and Antibody.

The measures mean passengers can choose the process they need to meet pre-departure testing demands for destinations such as Spain and Italy, and also some long-haul destinations. Passengers will also be able to book tests to shorten their self-isolation period on their return under the UK government’s Test to Release scheme, due to launch on Tuesday, December 15.

The UK arrivals testing regime will enable travellers to reduce the length of time they need to self-isolate if they test negative.

It will also enable travellers arriving from higher risk countries to reduce their period of quarantine by taking a test five days after they arrive in the UK.

Stansted Airport said it will look at changing its testing offer over the coming months as the situation regarding the virus evolves.

Airport owner Manchester Airports Group will also offer passengers pre-flight testing at selected Boots stores.

Stansted Airport managing director Steve Griffiths said: “As England emerges from a ban on international travel, we know our passengers are keen to start flying again, but many of Stansted’s most popular destinations require a negative test before you arrive in the country.

“This new facility will make the process of showing you’re infection-free when booking a holiday as easy and cost-effective as possible in the current circumstances.”

David Evans, joint CEO at Collinson added: “In order to restore confidence in travel, it is critical that travellers can navigate the many different testing regimes now required by different governments around the world.

“This is a major step forward in opening up the UK to safe travel.

“Having breadth of testing capability and the flexibility to scale is critical to ensuring the aviation and travel sector can recover from this pandemic, helping to protect jobs and restore consumer confidence.”

Prices start at £40 for Antibody tests, £50 for Rapid Antigen tests, £79 for RT-LAMP tests and £99 for RT-PCR tests.