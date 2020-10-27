Bearevement midwife thanked for lighting up Finchingfield Church

St John the Baptist Church in Finchingfield was lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Photo: Erik Henrich Erik Henrich

Finchingfield’s St John the Baptist Church was lit in pink and blue at night to commemorate Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Tabitha Stuthridge, a bereavement midwife at Broomfield Hospital, was walking her dog in the village when she had the idea.

She said: “Finchingfield is quite dark at night time. I thought it would be lovely if we could light up Finchingfield.”

She was inspired by her workplace, which was lit up by pink and blue lights, so sought the community’s support.

Tabitha said: “Baby loss is a very taboo subject that people don’t like to talk about it, but for families who go through it, it can be very lonely. They are living their lives missing their babies. For that one week, it’s a chance to raise awareness, maybe they are close friends or family who are going through it.

“During that week when it was lit up, a few residents contacted me and said how wonderful it was to see that, as they lost babies, so it really is much more than just lights.”

Tabitha said the church’s new Reverend, Alexander Shannon, saw the conversations that were taking place online a few days before the awareness week and offered to help. She was delighted with his support, because the church is “a focal point of the village”.

Tabitha hopes to make this an improved, annual event.

She said: “I think it was really lovely it happened this year, but it would be great if this would be organised every year and hopefully with a bit more organisation.

“Maybe we can have a memorial, something visual that people can get a bit involved in and remember all the babies.”

She thanked Rev Shannon and Finchingfield resident David Bide, who owns lighting firm Armadillo Lighting.

“They put a lot of effort in and I didn’t think they realise how appreciated that was.”

The church was lit up every day except for Wednesday. Earlier during lockdown, the village was lit up to thank NHS workers on the frontline.