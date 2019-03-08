Hospice team get set to take on daunting trek to raise funds for care

A hospice's medical director, its chairman of trustees and its fundraiser are trekking 95 kilometres off road in Cambodia to raise funds for patients.

Deborah Fielding, chairman of the trustees of St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood, and her husband Ray, both 58 from Great Dunmow, will be joined by St Clare medical director Dr Qamar Abbas from Chelmsford and fundraiser, Bethany Corder, 23 from Abridge, near Epping, plus Linda Pledger, 48, also from Great Dunmow.

Linda, 48, is being sponsored by Alloy Fabweld which makes steel products.

On Saturday, November 9, the five will fly to Siem Reap walking 95km to the Angkor Wat, on the upper plains of Kulen Mountain.

They will trek for five days through Cambodia, home to green rice-paddies and jungles dotted with temples and ruins, villages of thatched stilted houses, and small towns with Buddhist temples and old French colonial houses.

Deborah Fielding said: "We are very excited and slightly nervous about the trip. We have been training hard. As trustees chair, I know how vital voluntary fundraising is. So many of our residents already give their time and money doing exceptional things to support the hospice. This is something my husband and I feel we can do to support St Clare, while also exploring an amazing part of south east Asia and challenging ourselves."

Dr Abbas said: "I have worked for St Clare Hospice for about 20 years, and I have seen first-hand the quality care we offer to patients and their families when facing death, dying and bereavement.

"The passion that I have for this work challenges me, and I want this trek to embody that passion. I am determined for St Clare to be a place of excellence where people can feel safe and cared for, protected and supported. To help my team do that, I need everyone's help."

Bethany Corder added: "After working in the fundraising team, I know how dedicated every member of staff is. St Clare is not a scary place, it is a home from home where every family is welcomed."

