St Clare Hospice hails an 'incredible year' as marathon runners raise thousands of pounds

Adam Goldspink-Burgess completed the London Marathon in two hours, 50 minutes and one second

A team of nine runners and one wheelchair racer finished the London Marathon raising nearly £25,000 for St Clare Hospice.

Chris Peacock from Saffron Walden who ran the London Marathon in four hours, 10 minutes and 28 seconds.

On Sunday, April 28, Team St Clare represented the Hastingwood-based hospice taking on the 26.2 mile route through the capital.

The money raised will fund more than two weeks of care and support from the hospice's community service, consisting of the Hospice at Home team and clinical nurse specialists.

Five of the runners received Gold Bond places for the race, chosen by St Clare from a host of applicants. Six additional runners chose to run for the hospice after winning a place in the ballot. Wheelchair racer, Adam Goldspink-Burgess joined Team St Clare after qualifying to take part in the Elite Wheelchair London Marathon. His time was 2.50.01.

The St Clare team included Chris Peacock, 55, from Saffron Walden, time,4:10:28; Paul Warren, 56, from Dunmow, time 4:36:54,

Danielle Corrigan, 20, from Ongar, time: 5:27, Colin Moody from Harlow, time: 3:48:10, Joe Longman from Harlow, time: 4:08:28,

Mark Nicholas, 37, St Albans, time: 4:32:25, Sophie Gyles, 26 Romford, time: 4:59:21 and Carly Lewis, 29, Harlow, 6:02:56,

Mr Nicholas said: "Running the London Marathon was an unbelievable experience. To run while raising money for St Clare in memory of my mum was what drove me on when it got really tough, and made it even more special.""

St Clare's fundraiser, Emma Broadbent, said: "Another year, another absolutely incredible achievement for our racers. It's always such a pleasure to cheer the team on at Tower Bridge on the day. Everyone did so well and we couldn't be prouder. We are overwhelmed that the team has raised almost £25,000, a huge amount of money. This vital funding will go towards our care and support for local people who are living with a life-limiting illness. Thank you so much to everyone who donated and sponsored their friends and family. It's with your support that we're able to do what we do. Go team!"