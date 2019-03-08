Gallery

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield's wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

A pair of roaming dinosaurs, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un working together to wade through a village pond, a Roman emperor getting soaked and rubber ducks bobbing along. All these sites and more could been at the Finchingfield Three-legged Race yesterday (July 21).

The day the dinosuars took over the Finchingfield duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The day the dinosuars took over the Finchingfield duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Contestants raced around the village in fancy dress, drinking a pint (or a non-alcholic equivalent) at each pub, before crashing in to the pond where they were pelted with water bombs by gleeful villagers.

There was plenty else to see besides imaginative costumes, such as dance demonstrations and local band The Wonkey Donkeys. Spectators could also enjoy refreshments as they watched the pairs race to the finish line.

The day was in aid of FINCHE, a community organisation aiming to build an all-weather pitch with floodlights for the village.

And finally... a big cheer for the dinosaur pair who came in at the back of the field. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY And finally... a big cheer for the dinosaur pair who came in at the back of the field. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fancy dress three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Fancy dress three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Negotiating the paces through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Negotiating the paces through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

facing water bombs when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY facing water bombs when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Crowds around the pond to see the competitors progress through the water. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Crowds around the pond to see the competitors progress through the water. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Dinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dinosaurs took over the duck pond.Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Dinosaurs took over the duck pond.Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Dinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Finchingfield Three-legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

He's behind you! Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY He's behind you! Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Topical costumes could be seen at the event. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Topical costumes could be seen at the event. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

watching the races from the bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic for each race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY watching the races from the bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic for each race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY