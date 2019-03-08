Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield's wacky and wet three-legged race

PUBLISHED: 09:43 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 22 July 2019

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

A pair of roaming dinosaurs, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un working together to wade through a village pond, a Roman emperor getting soaked and rubber ducks bobbing along. All these sites and more could been at the Finchingfield Three-legged Race yesterday (July 21).

The day the dinosuars took over the Finchingfield duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe day the dinosuars took over the Finchingfield duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Contestants raced around the village in fancy dress, drinking a pint (or a non-alcholic equivalent) at each pub, before crashing in to the pond where they were pelted with water bombs by gleeful villagers.

There was plenty else to see besides imaginative costumes, such as dance demonstrations and local band The Wonkey Donkeys. Spectators could also enjoy refreshments as they watched the pairs race to the finish line.

The day was in aid of FINCHE, a community organisation aiming to build an all-weather pitch with floodlights for the village.

And finally... a big cheer for the dinosaur pair who came in at the back of the field. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYAnd finally... a big cheer for the dinosaur pair who came in at the back of the field. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fancy dress three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFancy dress three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Negotiating the paces through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYNegotiating the paces through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFacing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

facing water bombs when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYfacing water bombs when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Crowds around the pond to see the competitors progress through the water. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYCrowds around the pond to see the competitors progress through the water. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYDinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dinosaurs took over the duck pond.Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYDinosaurs took over the duck pond.Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYDinosaurs took over the duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Finchingfield Three-Legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Finchingfield Three-legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Finchingfield Three-legged Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

He's behind you! Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYHe's behind you! Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Topical costumes could be seen at the event. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYTopical costumes could be seen at the event. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

watching the races from the bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic for each race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYwatching the races from the bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic for each race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Over 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOver 8s three-legged race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ciera to follow in her parents’ footsteps as she joins policing family

Ciera and Colin Cox. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Call to review council pension fund in effort to tackle climate change

Essex County Council

Most Read

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ciera to follow in her parents’ footsteps as she joins policing family

Ciera and Colin Cox. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Call to review council pension fund in effort to tackle climate change

Essex County Council

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

Ciera to follow in her parents’ footsteps as she joins policing family

Ciera and Colin Cox. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Improve the value of your home with equity release

Extending your home could be a better option than moving, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24