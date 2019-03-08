Gallery
Spectators turn out for Finchingfield's wacky and wet three-legged race
PUBLISHED: 09:43 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 22 July 2019
A pair of roaming dinosaurs, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un working together to wade through a village pond, a Roman emperor getting soaked and rubber ducks bobbing along. All these sites and more could been at the Finchingfield Three-legged Race yesterday (July 21).
The day the dinosuars took over the Finchingfield duck pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Contestants raced around the village in fancy dress, drinking a pint (or a non-alcholic equivalent) at each pub, before crashing in to the pond where they were pelted with water bombs by gleeful villagers.
There was plenty else to see besides imaginative costumes, such as dance demonstrations and local band The Wonkey Donkeys. Spectators could also enjoy refreshments as they watched the pairs race to the finish line.
The day was in aid of FINCHE, a community organisation aiming to build an all-weather pitch with floodlights for the village.
And finally... a big cheer for the dinosaur pair who came in at the back of the field. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
