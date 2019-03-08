Gallery

Spectacular fireworks display organised by Great Dunmow Round Table- despite soggy start

The Dunmow Round Table held a fireworks and bonfire evening on Saturday (November 2) at the town's recreation ground. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

Wellies and a 'can-do' attitude were the order of the day at Great Dunmow Round Table's fireworks and bonfire display, held at the town's recreation ground on Saturday (November 2).

The Dunmow Round Table held a fireworks and bonfire evening on Saturday (November 2) at the town's recreation ground. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Despite the earlier rain and a slightly water-logged ground, around 2000 spectators attended the evening.

Joe Hancock, chairman of Great Dunmow Round Table, said: "This year was really tough, and its with thanks to our volunteers who were really determined to make the event happen. Our fireworks event is a huge part of our fundraising and takes months of planning, and despite attendance being down on previous years it should still raise a huge amount for the Dunmow community. Special thanks also go to to Daniel Brewer Estate Agents, 727 Plant Hire, Dynamic Frieworks, Winfresh, Anglian Land Drainage and Sound-One for their sponsorship and support."

This year, following a competition win, the fireworks were officially started by Dolly Ward,7 who attends Dunmow Primary School), Alfie Ward (aged 3), Sophie Cattell (aged 7) and Frankie Biggs (aged 18 months), who pushed a 'big red button' to start the show.

