Published: 7:00 AM June 11, 2021

Four birthday cakes and two rounds of Happy Birthday singing have been among the treats for Florence Manly's 105th birthday in Felsted (Thursday June 10).

Florence also received a telegram from HM The Queen praising her "splendid achievement" and wishing her a happy birthday.

And friends and members of Felsted Friendship Club presented her with flowers and fruit.

Granddaughter Polly was among those who joined her for a picnic in the garden.

Florence Manly on her 105th birthday with granddaughter Polly - Credit: Dicky Howett

Florence's daughter Corinne Eves said good family genes and healthy ways, and grit and determination of character may have contributed to her mother's long and happy life so far.

"She has only ever prepared, cooked and eaten fresh food.

"She never ate between meals or had take away food.

"Longevity is in the family. We have a history of family living to a good age."

Florence Manly (centre) celebrates her 105th birthday and cuts her cake - Credit: Dicky Howett

Florence Manly celebrates her 105th birthday - Credit: Dicky Howett

Birthday girl Florence Manly with her balloons and cake - Credit: Dicky Howett

Corinne said her mother does not smoke, and does not drink alcohol to excess.

She still enjoys socialising where possible and she still lives quite independently, and continues to keep in touch by writing letters which are posted in the mail.

Born in Poplar, Florence and her sister were evacuated during the war.

Florence's love of the outdoors has meant she has spent time walking and gardening in the past, and she has enjoyed getting involved in various types of dancing including country dancing and ballroom dancing.

It was while dancing that she met future husband James. They married and had three children.

Florence gave up her office job on marriage and remained at home to raise the children. When World War II broke out, they were evacuated from the Westcliff-on-Sea area to Aylesbury.

Up until the age of 93, Florence was volunteering in the RNLI shop at Southend Pier.

During her long life Florence has seen many changes, including changes to the currency, measurements and who is on the throne.



