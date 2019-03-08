Homes shake as 'sonic boom' is heard over Uttlesford
PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 22 June 2019
A loud bang heard by hundreds of homeowners across Uttlesford was caused by a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier, it has been confirmed.
Essex Police said it had been inundated with 999 calls after houses were shaken and a loud blast was heard across the county, including in Uttlesford, at about 6.45pm.
It has since confirmed that the noise was a 'sonic boom' caused by Typhoon jets breaking the sound barrier.
It has been reported, although unconfirmed, that the jets were scrambled from RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, to escort a Ryanair flight into Stansted Airport, amid reports of a suspect package on board.
Taking to Facebook, one resident of Thorley said: "[It was] loud enough to make us all jump."
People living in High Roding, Newport, and Saffron Walden also reporting hearing the boom.