Homes shake as 'sonic boom' is heard over Uttlesford

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 22 June 2019

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

© Crown copyright

A loud bang heard by hundreds of homeowners across Uttlesford was caused by a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier, it has been confirmed.

Essex Police said it had been inundated with 999 calls after houses were shaken and a loud blast was heard across the county, including in Uttlesford, at about 6.45pm.

It has since confirmed that the noise was a 'sonic boom' caused by Typhoon jets breaking the sound barrier.

It has been reported, although unconfirmed, that the jets were scrambled from RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, to escort a Ryanair flight into Stansted Airport, amid reports of a suspect package on board.

Taking to Facebook, one resident of Thorley said: "[It was] loud enough to make us all jump."

People living in High Roding, Newport, and Saffron Walden also reporting hearing the boom.

Most Read

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A new lease of life for village restaurant as new owners take the helm

L-R: Iain Peate and Susan Mulholland, from NatWest, and Simon Wells, head chef. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

