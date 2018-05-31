Shop owner thanks community for their support follow break-in

Windows were smashed on the store, which is based in Dunmow High Street. Archant

A shop owner from Great Dunmow has thanked the community for their support, after the shop was broken into by vandals.

Michael Saunders, owner of GW Blower Jewellers in the High Street, has said that he wants to thank members of the community for their support, after the front of the shop was smashed into by thieves on January 17 .

Mr Saunders, who has owned the family business for 28-years has said that he wants something "positive to come out of a negative situation" and has thanked the support of his customers and people in the town.

He said: "It is just such a shame, it was a tiny window that they smashed. They grabbed some silver, nothing that was of too much value, but just such an inconvenience. I have been doing this job for a while now so I know how it works. It's really disheartening to see this happening on a small market town to a small family business.

"I want to make a positive out of a negative and thank everyone in the town for their support. It really does mean a lot to me, they are my people."

Mr Saunders also said he had "amazing support and feedback" once he put a notice in the shop, which has had prime spot in the High Street for more than 70 years.

The notice said: "Undeterred by acts of violence the shop will be open as usual today. Meeting injustice with optimism and selfishness with community spirit. Established over 70 years, we carry on."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 6.50am on Friday 17 January with reports windows were smashed at G W Blower and Son, in High Street, Dunmow.

"The shop owners were called and they discovered various items of jewellery worth a three-figure sum has been taken.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Uttlesford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/9294/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."