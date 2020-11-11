Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 November 2020

Great Dunmow High Street. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Great Dunmow High Street. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Andra Maciuca

Dozens of Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff members filled in our short Shop Local survey.

The Dunmow Broadcast has been very grateful to gain some insights into the local shopping habits.

But, to build the most accurate picture possible when analysing the data, we would like more people to get involved.

Our campaign launched last month in order to better understand how residents shop, and what kind of support business owners and staff members need.

Fill in our survey and tell us a bit about yourself!

Find out more about some of the businesses we have already spoken to in the area:

Owner says ironing and laundry business grateful for support

Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

Remembrance Sunday observed in Great Dunmow

Andy King had the honour of playing the Last Post and Reveille from the top of St Mary's Church Clock Tower in Great Dunmow. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

