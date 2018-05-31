Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

The paramedic was struck off following a tribunal hearing. Archant

A paramedic has been struck off for groping a female student and making inappropriate comments which he blamed on his "schoolboy" sense of humour.

David Glenton worked for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) while he was mentoring a University of East Anglia (UEA) student between December 2016 and September 2017.

The first-year student raised concerns to her university course director about Mr Glenton's behaviour, claiming he had touched her breasts, bottom and thigh in the seven shifts she worked with him.

She said he also described a former student who had complained about him as his "nemesis".

Mr Glenton denied the allegations but admitted he had used the word "nemesis" and accepted it was inappropriate.

He was suspended from the ambulance trust while an internal investigation was carried out.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunals Service (HCPTS) struck him off earlier this month after finding his "sexually-motivated" misconduct caused emotional harm to the student.

Giving evidence at the tribunal, the student said Mr Glenton would reach for her pen in her breast pocket and that it was a "lingered touch".

The student also said in a statement that he had "grabbed" her bottom and that she had been "groped" during shifts.

The HCPTS report said: "The panel has found that the registrant's [Mr Glenton] actions were serious and deliberate and involved an abuse of trust and serious breaches of professional standards."

It also said he showed a "limited" amount of insight and remorse for his "shortcomings".

Mr Glenton who became a paramedic in 1999, told the panel he made ill-judged comments "that are meant as jokes and that he has a 'schoolboy' sense of humour".

He said he had mentored between 50-60 students in his career.

The tribunal found one other student had lodged a complaint against him.

Mr Glenton had been interviewed by police in December 2017 but no further action was taken against him.

A spokesman from the EEAST said: "[We] thoroughly investigated when this came to light and fully co-operated with the HCPTS investigation.

"David Glenton was suspended from the trust in September 2017 when the allegations came to light."

Mr Glenton, from Norfolk, did not wish to comment when contacted.