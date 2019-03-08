Friends from across the globe help Brenda celebrate 100th birthday

Brenda cuts the cake, watched by her family. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Friends travelled from as far as Guatemala and Australia to celebrate the 100th birthday of a Second World War nurse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brenda and her daughters at her 100th birthday party. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Brenda and her daughters at her 100th birthday party. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Brenda Seward, who was also the clerk for Dunmow Parish Council for nine years, turned 100 at her Dunmow home on June 19.

She was surrounded by about 50 friends and family, including two great grandchildren and eight grandchildren.

You may also want to watch:

Before the toasts and cake, guests were entertained by two members of the Dunmow Players who performed songs.

Brenda's husband, John, was a key members of the Dunmow Players, serving as chairman.

The party was held at Grove Court, an assisted living facility where Brenda lives.

Brenda's daughter, Margaret, said: "Family and friends travelled from Yorkshire, Birmingham, Ireland, Oxfordshire, Guatemala and Australia. She had a wonderful day and was still going strong at 11pm. She is truly the hub of the family and loved catching up with everyone and all their news."