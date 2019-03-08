Advanced search

Rival application for new bin lorry depot is unveiled by landowner

PUBLISHED: 07:54 20 June 2019

The plans will be considered by Uttlesford District Council.

Archant

A second application for a bin lorry depot, to replace an existing site in Dunmow town centre, has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

Private landowners have applied to build a refuse lorry depot, a classic car storage and restoration business, and offices east of the B1256, which is approximately a kilometre from Dunmow town centre and borders a sewage treatment plant.

The Broadcast reported earlier this month that UDC had submitted a proposal for a bin lorry depot and plans for up to 11 acres of employment land to be built on a site south of the B1256, in Little Canfield.

The aim of both developments is to facilitate long-held plans to relocate the current depot in New Street, Dunmow.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicants, read: "UDC has now expanded the relocation to encompass all of the council's depots onto one single site. The proposed development provides the council with an ideal, sustainable location for the relocation of the refuse lorry depot due to its proximity to the strategic road network, the adjacent uses and limited planning constraints."

According to the plans, the depot will be situated to the south of the site and will comprise a 670sqm workshop, an office building of 550sqm and two storage areas.

The classic car business will be located in the north of the site and made up of two buildings, one with space for 82 cars. The business will occupy 1,690sqm.

Some three office buildings are proposed to be built between the classic car business and depot, to be supported by 62 parking spaces.

The office spaces will "provide flexible space that can be adapted for small to large business," according to Andrew Martin Planning, which prepared the planning statement.

The proposals also include plans for "enhanced public open space", such as a path which will lead to a "leisure route" that will follow the river.

To accommodate the development, a new roundabout is proposed to the west of the site along the B1256 and approximately 200 metres north of the existing B1256/Chelmsford Road roundabout. This roundabout will provide direct access to the refuse lorry depot whilst a secondary junction will lead to the offices and the classic car business.

