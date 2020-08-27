Advanced search

Nostalgic games such as hook a duck brings seaside retreat closer to home in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 17:20 27 August 2020

Hooking the duck at Croft House in Great Dunmow. Picture: Croft House

Hooking the duck at Croft House in Great Dunmow. Picture: Croft House

Croft House

Croft House care home residents in Great Dunmow had an afternoon of summer fun, with the theme of a seaside retreat.

Having an ice cream at Croft House in Great Dunmow. Picture: Croft HouseHaving an ice cream at Croft House in Great Dunmow. Picture: Croft House

There were nostalgic games such as hook a duck, target archery, and pin the tail on the donkey.

They had their pictures taken posing with a seaside photo board, and enjoyed a fish and chip supper and an ice cream from a vintage cart.

Resident Anne Holman Chappell said: “We all had such a wonderful day, sitting in the sun and reminiscing about weekends and holidays spent at the seaside.

“I haven’t played some of these games since I was a little girl, so really enjoyed reliving a little bit of my childhood.”

Bupa care home manager Jo Harmon said: “We’re always looking to create new experiences for our residents and are thrilled to say this fun-filled day was a success. It was particularly great to see everyone reminiscing and enjoying the traditions of a visit to the British seaside.”

