Nostalgic games such as hook a duck brings seaside retreat closer to home in Dunmow
PUBLISHED: 17:20 27 August 2020
Croft House
Croft House care home residents in Great Dunmow had an afternoon of summer fun, with the theme of a seaside retreat.
There were nostalgic games such as hook a duck, target archery, and pin the tail on the donkey.
They had their pictures taken posing with a seaside photo board, and enjoyed a fish and chip supper and an ice cream from a vintage cart.
Resident Anne Holman Chappell said: “We all had such a wonderful day, sitting in the sun and reminiscing about weekends and holidays spent at the seaside.
“I haven’t played some of these games since I was a little girl, so really enjoyed reliving a little bit of my childhood.”
Bupa care home manager Jo Harmon said: “We’re always looking to create new experiences for our residents and are thrilled to say this fun-filled day was a success. It was particularly great to see everyone reminiscing and enjoying the traditions of a visit to the British seaside.”
