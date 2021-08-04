News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

More than 200 people join the search for missing A120 cat, Daisy

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:30 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 6:19 PM August 4, 2021
A cat - Daisy, who went missing between Braintree and Dunmow after jumping out a man's car on the A120

Daisy crawled into a mans car in Bishop's Stortford, but bolted when the man realised he had company in the Dunmow area - Credit: Supplied

More than 200 people are searching for Daisy, a cat who went missing in the Little Dunmow area.

Drone pilots have been enlisted to search for the Tabby who bolted from a man's car on the A120 on Thursday, July 22.

A Facebook group called 'Cat Daisy lost on the A120' has 229 members and counting.

Daisy, who is microchipped, is thought to have climbed into a man's car in Thorley, near Bishop's Stortford.

The man realised Daisy was in his car between Dunmow and Braintree.

He pulled over, but the cat bolted.

You may also want to watch:

Rose Bradnick, Daisy's owner, said: "Daisy is a precious member of the family.

"She is the family's queen, and a kingdom is nothing without a queen!

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Thaxted Morris Men dance together again
  2. 2 Gold filling 'worth about £50' found in Tesco granola squares pack
  3. 3 School thanks 'Super Trouper' Carol
  1. 4 Incredible undefeated season at first time of asking for Dunmow Rovers U7 Tigers
  2. 5 School class in Dunmow wins national award
  3. 6 More than 200 people join the search for missing A120 cat, Daisy
  4. 7 Garden restoration project joy after public appeal help
  5. 8 Uttlesford faces 'house building assault', says leader
  6. 9 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
  7. 10 Essex's Ben Maher takes Tokyo 2020 gold

"She has helped us through the challenge of lockdown."

Rose said Daisy's younger sister, Moni, is "struggling without her".

She added: "Everyone involved in the search for Daisy has been incredible."

Pets
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Bishop's Stortford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley poses with his bronze medal after finishing third in the Trap

Olympics | Updated

Former Felsted schoolboy who broke back twice wins Tokyo bronze

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A previous Creamfields festival.

Music | Video

Creamfields announces new music festival for Chelmsford in 2022

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters inspect an overturned trailer and Land Rover Defender on the A120 in Essex

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Successful cow rescue after A120 collision

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A mobile phone image of a car driving on railway tracks

Ipswich man charged in connection with Cheshunt rail incident

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon