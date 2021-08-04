More than 200 people join the search for missing A120 cat, Daisy
- Credit: Supplied
More than 200 people are searching for Daisy, a cat who went missing in the Little Dunmow area.
Drone pilots have been enlisted to search for the Tabby who bolted from a man's car on the A120 on Thursday, July 22.
A Facebook group called 'Cat Daisy lost on the A120' has 229 members and counting.
Daisy, who is microchipped, is thought to have climbed into a man's car in Thorley, near Bishop's Stortford.
The man realised Daisy was in his car between Dunmow and Braintree.
He pulled over, but the cat bolted.
You may also want to watch:
Rose Bradnick, Daisy's owner, said: "Daisy is a precious member of the family.
"She is the family's queen, and a kingdom is nothing without a queen!
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Thaxted Morris Men dance together again
- 2 Gold filling 'worth about £50' found in Tesco granola squares pack
- 3 School thanks 'Super Trouper' Carol
- 4 Incredible undefeated season at first time of asking for Dunmow Rovers U7 Tigers
- 5 School class in Dunmow wins national award
- 6 More than 200 people join the search for missing A120 cat, Daisy
- 7 Garden restoration project joy after public appeal help
- 8 Uttlesford faces 'house building assault', says leader
- 9 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
- 10 Essex's Ben Maher takes Tokyo 2020 gold
"She has helped us through the challenge of lockdown."
Rose said Daisy's younger sister, Moni, is "struggling without her".
She added: "Everyone involved in the search for Daisy has been incredible."