Published: 5:30 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 6:19 PM August 4, 2021

Daisy crawled into a mans car in Bishop's Stortford, but bolted when the man realised he had company in the Dunmow area - Credit: Supplied

More than 200 people are searching for Daisy, a cat who went missing in the Little Dunmow area.

Drone pilots have been enlisted to search for the Tabby who bolted from a man's car on the A120 on Thursday, July 22.

A Facebook group called 'Cat Daisy lost on the A120' has 229 members and counting.

Daisy, who is microchipped, is thought to have climbed into a man's car in Thorley, near Bishop's Stortford.

The man realised Daisy was in his car between Dunmow and Braintree.

He pulled over, but the cat bolted.

You may also want to watch:

Rose Bradnick, Daisy's owner, said: "Daisy is a precious member of the family.

"She is the family's queen, and a kingdom is nothing without a queen!

"She has helped us through the challenge of lockdown."

Rose said Daisy's younger sister, Moni, is "struggling without her".

She added: "Everyone involved in the search for Daisy has been incredible."