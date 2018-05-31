Scrubs in Liberty prints for community nurses who treat new mums in Essex

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses Archant

To cheer up new mums who may be suffering mental health problems, a team of community nurses are wearing scrubs made of Liberty prints.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses

To cheer up new mums who may be suffering mental health problems, a team of community nurses are wearing scrubs made out of Liberty prints.

The fabric was donated by Liberty of London and sewn by volunteers.

The floral patterned trousers and tops are designed to wear over the team’s clothing. The team can still wear PPE (personal protection equipment) where needed.

You may also want to watch:

The perinatal mental health team provides specialist treatment for new and expectant mums struggling with their mental health.

Caroline Bogle, perinatal mental health service manager at Essex Partnership University Trust, said: “Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is a campaign dedicated to talking about maternal mental illness during and after pregnancy.

“Becoming a new mum can be a wonderful experience but it can also be a difficult and lonely time, perhaps even more so during this period of social isolation.

“I would like to reassure any new and expectant mums who are struggling that we are open and ready to help. We have adapted how we deliver our services during this time so that we can continue to ensure that women receive care and support in a safe way, when they need it most.

“I would like to thank Liberty London for the very generous donation of fabric and the Chelmsford-based volunteers who lovingly sewed the garments for our community teams.