Advanced search

Scrubs in Liberty prints for community nurses who treat new mums in Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:08 11 May 2020

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses

Archant

To cheer up new mums who may be suffering mental health problems, a team of community nurses are wearing scrubs made of Liberty prints.

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nursesScrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses

To cheer up new mums who may be suffering mental health problems, a team of community nurses are wearing scrubs made out of Liberty prints.

The fabric was donated by Liberty of London and sewn by volunteers.

The floral patterned trousers and tops are designed to wear over the team’s clothing. The team can still wear PPE (personal protection equipment) where needed.

You may also want to watch:

The perinatal mental health team provides specialist treatment for new and expectant mums struggling with their mental health.

Caroline Bogle, perinatal mental health service manager at Essex Partnership University Trust, said: “Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is a campaign dedicated to talking about maternal mental illness during and after pregnancy.

“Becoming a new mum can be a wonderful experience but it can also be a difficult and lonely time, perhaps even more so during this period of social isolation.

“I would like to reassure any new and expectant mums who are struggling that we are open and ready to help. We have adapted how we deliver our services during this time so that we can continue to ensure that women receive care and support in a safe way, when they need it most.

“I would like to thank Liberty London for the very generous donation of fabric and the Chelmsford-based volunteers who lovingly sewed the garments for our community teams.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

A120 theft sees 70 pieces of computer equipment stolen and man assaulted

70 pieces of computer equipment were stolen from a lorry parked on the A120.

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Most Read

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

A120 theft sees 70 pieces of computer equipment stolen and man assaulted

70 pieces of computer equipment were stolen from a lorry parked on the A120.

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Scrubs in Liberty prints for community nurses who treat new mums in Essex

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Football Foundation offering much-needed financial relief for clubs with grass pitches

Potters Bar Town have already started some work on their Pakex Stadium pitch.

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.
Drive 24