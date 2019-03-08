Gallery

Scooter ride through Finchingfield and Wethersfield raises hundreds for village hall

Many scooter enthusiasts took part in a ride through Essex villages on bank holiday Monday. Picture: KEVIN HANRAHAN Archant

Almost 100 scooter enthusiasts from far and wide joined in a bank holiday ride through winding roads and villages, including Finchingfield.

The ride, organised by the Beers 'n' Larfs Scooter Club is estimated to have raised more than £320 towards Wethersfield Village Hall.

Beers 'n' Larfs Scooter Club member Paulo Lopez said: "We all met up with many old and new friends. There was lots of mingling and admiration of the scooters by all. We turned some heads at Finchingfield too, with lots of friendly waves and appreciation. Special thanks to Steve Butler, Russel Hardy and Lois, our "last man Charlie" outrider."

The 60-mile round trip began at The Old Bell Inn, in Sawbridgeworth, stopping off at Wethersfield where riders enjoyed brunch and homemade cakes.

The money raised from the refreshments will go towards Wethersfield Village hall.

The day finished with a barbeque.

