Dunmow Broadcast > News

Scooter Club Ride-Out returns to Wethersfield after two-year hiatus

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM June 15, 2022
The Essex and Herts Scooter Club Annual Ride-Out 2022 made its way through Wethersfield

Scooters meandered through Wethersfield as part of the annual Essex and Herts Scooter Club Ride Out, which was cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The event was organised by Mair and Nick Godley of Wethersfield Community Activities.

The Essex and Herts Scooter Club Annual Ride-Out 2022 made its way through Wethersfield

Mair said: “Sunday, May 29 was a bit of a dull day – weatherwise – but the sun shone when the Essex and Herts Annual Scooter Ride-Out came to Wethersfield!

"A wonderful sight as they came along the road towards us. The pit stop was at the Wethersfield Pavilion who not only gave their premises freely, they also cooked the BBQ for around 80 scooterists.

The Essex and Herts Scooter Club Annual Ride-Out 2022 made its way through Wethersfield

"Teas and coffees and cakes go without saying but the generosity of those who baked and gave was unsurpassed.

"The guys on the bikes brought good humour and conviviality on such a gloomy day. We hope they return again next year when it will be their 40th anniversary and hopefully we can lay on something special for them."

The Essex and Herts Scooter Club Annual Ride-Out 2022 made its way through Wethersfield

