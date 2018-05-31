Advanced search

Socially distanced school sports day fun at Takeley

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 July 2020

Children at The Christian School in Takeley enjoyed a socially distanced sports day

Children at The Christian School in Takeley enjoyed a socially distanced sports day.

Pupils in the early years and infants took part in welly wanging, long jumping, hurdling, football dribbling and running, while still practising good hand hygiene and appropriate distancing.

Teacher Kate Wilkinson said: “Thankfully the showers stayed away and the pupils were rewarded with fruit, a treat and a certificate for their efforts.

“As a school with very small class sizes we have been able to welcome back all pupils from nursery to Year two since mid-June. During lockdown, we provided face to face lessons to pupils including our youngest who were able to gather daily for online teaching, circle times, stories, assemblies and prayer.

“We wanted to bring the children together in a fun, outdoor way before the end of the school year, in order to give them a much-needed break from the changes of the past three months.”

