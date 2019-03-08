Advanced search

Say 'aloe' to winners of district garden competition

PUBLISHED: 14:53 23 August 2019

The best communal garden went to Newport residents of Reynolds Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The best communal garden went to Newport residents of Reynolds Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Uttlesford District Council has announced the winners of this year's garden competition.

The ‘Best Garden’ award went to David Sweeting, of Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe ‘Best Garden’ award went to David Sweeting, of Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

David Wise, the council's grounds maintenance supervisor, judged the contest and said: "The competition was of a very high standard again this year, and there were some beautiful gardens on display. Choosing a winner was difficult but we had some very worthy winners".

The 'Best Garden' award went to David Sweeting, of Dunmow, whose colourful and meticulous in detail garden earned him a Passiflora plant and a £75 garden centre voucher.

Brian Gypps, of Great Sampford, won the 'Best Hanging Basket/Tub' prize for his outstanding arrangement of tubs, consisting of a buxus pyramid and a £50 voucher.

The 'Best Communal Garden' title belongs to the Newport residents of Reynolds Court, who converted their minimalist gardens into a colourful and varied place. Residents representatives Peter Savile and Brenda Baker received a hibiscus plant and a voucher worth £100.

Brian Gypps, of Great Sampford, won the ‘Best Hanging Basket/Tub. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDBrian Gypps, of Great Sampford, won the ‘Best Hanging Basket/Tub. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Another hibiscus plant and a £25 voucher were given to Clavering resident David Reynolds' 3.07m 'Tallest Sunflower'.

Alfie Winter received a special mention for the 'Best Young Gardener'.

The annual competition was open to all council tenants and leaseholders, and saw a high number of entries for its five categories.

