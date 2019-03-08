Say 'aloe' to winners of district garden competition

Uttlesford District Council has announced the winners of this year's garden competition.

David Wise, the council's grounds maintenance supervisor, judged the contest and said: "The competition was of a very high standard again this year, and there were some beautiful gardens on display. Choosing a winner was difficult but we had some very worthy winners".

The 'Best Garden' award went to David Sweeting, of Dunmow, whose colourful and meticulous in detail garden earned him a Passiflora plant and a £75 garden centre voucher.

Brian Gypps, of Great Sampford, won the 'Best Hanging Basket/Tub' prize for his outstanding arrangement of tubs, consisting of a buxus pyramid and a £50 voucher.

The 'Best Communal Garden' title belongs to the Newport residents of Reynolds Court, who converted their minimalist gardens into a colourful and varied place. Residents representatives Peter Savile and Brenda Baker received a hibiscus plant and a voucher worth £100.

Another hibiscus plant and a £25 voucher were given to Clavering resident David Reynolds' 3.07m 'Tallest Sunflower'.

Alfie Winter received a special mention for the 'Best Young Gardener'.

The annual competition was open to all council tenants and leaseholders, and saw a high number of entries for its five categories.