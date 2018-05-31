Santa stops by for a pre-Christmas visit to Rayne

Santa was joined by some of his reindeer for an open event at Ernest Doe in Rayne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Father Christmas and his reindeer were the special guests at an open weekend hosted by a farm machinery supplier.

Ernest Doe, based near Rayne, welcome St Nicholas and two reindeer to its premises on November 30 and December 1 for a pre-Christmas visit.

More than 150 families stopped by to visit, with £140 raised for Macmillan through a raffle.

The firm also hosted 'blower golf' competition with some of its leaf blowers and an 'elf on the shelf' event also proved popular.

A spokesman for Ernest Doe said: "Great fun was had by all, even the reindeers seemed to enjoy the occasion and were so relaxed that at one point they were laying down falling asleep!

"Santa made an unexpected appearance and decided he was going to man the entrance to see the most customers possible. The event was such a success that an emergency resupply of food was required."