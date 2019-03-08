LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE under Section 17 OF THE ACT

Name of Applicant SAMANTHA JANE SALMON Postal address of premises TEA BOUTIQUE, 36 LOWER STREET, STANSTED, ESSEX CM24 8LP Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises

Sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises

Monday to Saturday 12:00hours to 16:00hours

Monday to Saturday 12:00hours to 16:00hours

Sunday 1200hours to 14:OOhours

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 5th April 2019

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine.