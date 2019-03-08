Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch: "Theresa May took on the toughest job in politics at a time when the country was deeply divided on Brexit."

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says when it comes to voting for a new prime minister, she will choose the person most capable of uniting the country. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says Theresa May displayed integrity and an "unflinching sense of public duty" as she tried to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

Braintree MP James Cleverly. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV Braintree MP James Cleverly. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV

Mrs Badenoch spoke after Theresa May announced on Friday (May 24) that she would be standing down as Conservative leader on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister.

Defending Mrs May, The Conservative MP said: "Theresa May took on the toughest job in politics at a time when the country was deeply divided on Brexit.

I understand and respect her decision to step down and deeply saddened that despite her integrity, hard work and unflinching sense of public duty the compromise which she sought to bring the country back together was rejected by parliament."

Mrs Badenoch went on: "The results of last week's European election show the country is still very much divided with both sides becoming more entrenched in their position.

"As the Conservative Party looks for a new leader and Prime Minister, I will be voting for the person most capable of leading us through these difficult times, delivering Brexit and uniting the country."

Similarly, reacting to Theresa May's resignation speech on Twitter, Braintree MP James Cleverly said: "A dignified and moving speech, it is sad and disappointing that it has come to this."

In April Mr Cleverly was made a junior minister in the Government's Brexit department.

He now holds the position of Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union.