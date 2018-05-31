Live
General Election 2019: Saffron Walden and Braintree voters go to the polls
PUBLISHED: 11:53 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 December 2019
Archant
The Saffron Walden constituency will choose its MP today (Thursday), as four candidates vie for votes in the general election.
Some 103 Uttlesford polling stations opened today at 7am and will close tonight at 10pm.
There are four candidates standing for the constituency, which covers the district of Uttlesford, the Borough of Chelmsford wards of Boreham and The Leighs, Broomfield and The Walthams, Chelmsford Rural West, and Writtle: Thomas van de Bilt (Labour), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Coby Wing (Green) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative).