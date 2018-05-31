Advanced search

General Election 2019: Saffron Walden and Braintree voters go to the polls

PUBLISHED: 11:53 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 December 2019

General election in Uttlesford and Braintree

General election in Uttlesford and Braintree

Archant

The Saffron Walden constituency will choose its MP today (Thursday), as four candidates vie for votes in the general election.

Some 103 Uttlesford polling stations opened today at 7am and will close tonight at 10pm.

There are four candidates standing for the constituency, which covers the district of Uttlesford, the Borough of Chelmsford wards of Boreham and The Leighs, Broomfield and The Walthams, Chelmsford Rural West, and Writtle: Thomas van de Bilt (Labour), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Coby Wing (Green) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative).

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

Bid for new retirement apartments on High Street site

An artist's impression of the development off Dunmow High Street. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Reckless’ motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow man braves the shave for research charity

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

