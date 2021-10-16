Published: 9:00 AM October 16, 2021

Rural ramblers turn out for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Diane Le Count

Rural ramblers have raised more than £3,500 for life-changing cancer care and research.

More than 300 ramblers took to Easton Lodge to raise money for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity.

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity's rural ramblers - Credit: Diane Le Count

Afternoon tea at the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity's Rural Ramble - Credit: Diane Le Count

Karen Mitchell, the charity's community fundraiser, said: "It was wonderful to see families, groups of friends, children and dogs enjoying the walk and the stunning gardens once again.

"Sponsorship money is still coming in but so far we have raised over £3,500 – a fantastic amount!

"We couldn’t organise such an amazing and successful event without the help of our great team of volunteers, staff, sponsors, supporters and of course all of the volunteers at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge."

Ramblers raising money for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity at Easton Lodge - Credit: Steph Stephenson 2021/Selsdigital

The charity was set up after the death of Helen Rollason, a BBC journalist and TV presenter, in 1999.

The charity provides therapies and social activities for people living with cancer across Essex, Hertfordshire and north London.