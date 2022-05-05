Gallery

Helen Rollason Rural Ramble participants had a walk in the countryside and at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, just outside of Dunmow - Credit: Carol Green/Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Over 350 supporters joined a Rural Ramble at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, raising over £5,000 for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity.

Visitors had a scenic walk around Little Easton with 10-mile, four-mile and one-mile options.

A cream tea was served with each ticket.

Karen Mitchell, community fundraiser for the charity, said: "It was wonderful to see families, groups of friends, children and dogs enjoying the walk and the stunning gardens once again.

"Sponsorship money is still coming in but so far we have raised over £5,000.

"We would love for our supporters to join us at one of our other events coming up in 2022."

Pictures: The 2022 Rural Ramble

Participants in the 2022 Helen Rollason Rural Ramble at Little Easton, Dunmow - Credit: Dianne Le Count/Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Participants in the Helen Rollason Rural Ramble 2022 at Little Easton, Essex - Credit: Carol Green/Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

These four-legged friends were out with their humans to support the Helen Rollason Rural Ramble 2022 at Little Easton, Essex - Credit: Carol Green/Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

They must be at a kissing gate! Two participants at the Helen Rollason Rural Ramble 2022, Little Easton, Essex - Credit: Stephanie Stevenson/Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Supporters assisting the Helen Rollason Rural Ramble 2022, selling raffle tickets for a Tiptree hamper - Credit: Dianne Le Count/Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Ride for Helen, Essex 2022

There's still time to register to get involved in the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity's annual cycle event.

Ride for Helen Essex takes place on Sunday, May 15. This year will be its ninth year.

Participants who sign up by noon on Wednesday, May 11 save £5 per ticket. See www.rideforhelen.co.uk

You can still register on the day at the increased price of £25 per adult and £10 per child.

A unicyclist at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Wendy Beer and Lucy Beer at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

There are five cycling routes available. Choose from 6 miles, 15 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles or 65 miles, starting and finishing at Hatfield Peverel.

6 miles: For the beginner or families with children, cycling on country lanes and roads around Hatfield Peverel. All adult registrations for the 6-mile route qualify for two free child places.

15 miles: For the occasional cyclist looking for a pleasant ride passing through Church End, Rank’s Green, and Fairstead.

30 miles: For the regular cyclist looking for a challenge, cycling on roads passing through Rank’s Green, White Notley, Silver End, Kelvedon and Great Braxted.

50 miles: For the keen adult cyclist on roads passing through Great Leighs, Felsted, Thaxted, Stisted, Black Notley and Fairstead.

65 miles: For the experienced adult cyclist looking for a challenging ride passing through Great Leighs, Felsted, Thaxted, Steeple Bumpstead, Finchingfield, Stisted, Black Notley and Fairstead.

Further fundraising events

July 3: A Vintage Day Out Suffolk is taking place at Trinity Park Ipswich. July 10: A Vintage Day Out Essex is taking place at Cressing Temple Barns near Braintree. October 8: Autumn rural ramble, details will follow.

See www.helenrollason.org.uk or telephone 01245 380719 for details.



