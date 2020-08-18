Advanced search

Their road races have been cancelled because of coronavirus but runners have still be able to donate money to support Dunmow First Responders

PUBLISHED: 14:11 18 August 2020

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners' treasurer Luca Predebon presents a cheque to Cath Studd, a founder member of Dunmow First Responders.

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners' treasurer Luca Predebon presents a cheque to Cath Studd, a founder member of Dunmow First Responders.

John Hardy

Members of Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners have donated money to Dunmow First Responders - which answered 190 calls last year from Dunmow and the surrounding villages.

Normally the runners make a donation from the proceeds of two road races, the Felsted 10k in July and the Stebbing 10 mile in November - but because of coronavirus restrictions neither race is being held this year.

The club has been able to give £1,000 from last year’s races to Dunmow First Responders.

Dunmow First Responders are volunteers who work with the East of England Ambulance Service to provide treatment to patients with potentially life threatening conditions, such as cardiac arrest, chest pain and stroke, in response to 999 calls.

While the ambulance service provides basic equipment and consumables, it expects Community First Responder groups to raise funds to cover ongoing expenses and to purchase additional equipment. For more information contact CFR@eastamb.nhs.uk

