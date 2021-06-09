News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Life change of direction for owners of new Felsted cafe

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM June 9, 2021   
Rumblebees Bookshop and Music Cafe has opened in Felsted

Book lovers, coffee fans and community neighbours offering support poured into Rumblebees Bookshop and Music Cafe which has opened in Felsted - Credit: Rumblebees

Around 150 people turned up to the opening of a new bookshop and music cafe in Felsted that included Alice in Wonderland and live music.

For Jane and Trevor, Rumblebees represents a change of direction that came about from a Covid lockdown conversation about their goals and ambitions.

Jane started out as an actor then built a career as a drama and English teacher, and her husband has been in a successful band and taught music. Trevor has come out of retirement so they can create their new business.

The location is a building on Braintree Road they had always walked past, and it was "the right time, right place" when it became available.

"I resigned at Easter and we opened six weeks later," Jane said.

For the opening, Alice in Wonderland read stories to children and there was a jazz band playing.

Jane said the name had come about by mixing The Rumbles, the name of the building, with a reference to bees. Little bees is the nickname of their young children, and she originally hails from Manchester where bees are a symbol.

"On the back of an envelope is how we put those two things together," she said.

One of their popular features with children is the Harry Potter cupboard under the stairs, while adults have spotted the vinyl collection and turntable with headphones, and restored guitars on the walls which are for sale.

A young customer enjoying some cake at Rumblees in Felsted

A young customer enjoying some cake at Rumblebees, Felsted - Credit: Rumblebees

The cafe serves and sells Safi coffee, supporting nearby Felsted School's project which in turn supports children in Uganda, and customers have the option of a slice of fresh traditional cakes made by Minnies Bakery in Great Dunmow.

They also sell protein balls made by Seedy Blenders of Great Dunmow, which are popular with cyclists and runners, alongside fruit and pastries. As they have an alcohol licence, customers have also been enjoying a beer or prosecco.

Their current hours are Monday to Friday, but they are expanding to be open on weekends soon, as they have taken on new staff to help run the cafe.

They are also planning events including regular Sunday jazz and poetry and play readings.

'The Bee Squad' at Rumblebees in Felsted

'The Bee Squad' at Rumblebees in Felsted - Credit: Rumblebees

Alice in Wonderland was at the opening of Rumblebees in Felsted

Alice in Wonderland was at the opening of Rumblebees in Felsted - Credit: Rumblebees

Alice in Wonderland read to children at Rumblebees in Felsted

Alice in Wonderland read to children at Rumblebees in Felsted - Credit: Rumblebees





