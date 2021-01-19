Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021

Louis Sanders, the chairman of Great Dunmow Round Table presents a cheque to Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman for the Mayor’s Charities fund. - Credit: Alan Stratton

Great Dunmow Round Table chairman Louis Sanders has presented £2,000 to town mayor Mike Coleman as a contribution to the mayor's fund for charities.

The money was raised by Round Table members through their inaugural Drive-In Cinema, hosted at Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre.

Before the showing of one of the films called Frozen, Enchanted Parties brought along characters from the film. And later Elf showed everyone how to improve their Christmas decoration game.

The Flitch House provided food, Southern Screen Hire, JK Tech Productions and 727 Tool Hire provided equipment.

The mayor's charities are St Clare’s Hospice, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, Dunmow First Responders and Macmillan Nurses.

Councillor Mike Coleman said: “In this difficult year when raising money for essential services is even more important than usual, I am very appreciative of the hard work the Round Table put into fundraising and very grateful for their contribution to my charities for the year."

To donate, send a cheque made out to The Mayors Charity Fund to Great Dunmow Town Council, Foakes House, Dunmow CM6 1DG or donate online to Barclays Bank sort code 20-36-98 Acc: 431 47401.