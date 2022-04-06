News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rotary club holds sports personality dinner and charity concert

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2022
Pat Curran, Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Charlotte Edwards at the Dunmow Rotary Club's sports personality dinner

Pat Curran, Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Charlotte Edwards at the Dunmow Rotary Club's sports personality dinner - Credit: Rotary Club of Dunmow

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has had a busy weekend, with the return of the annual sports personality dinner on Friday night and a concert from the Dunmow Town Band.

At the sports personality dinner, which had not been held for two years due to Covid, guest speaker Charlotte Edwards CBE gave an insight into her career as an international cricketer and then coach

A cricket bat made from willow grown in Dunmow was auctioned off - the winning bid was made by Pat Curran from Takeley and presented to him by the town mayor.

The event raised £2,000 which will go to SportsAid and Rotary charities.

On Saturday, Dunmow Town Band put on a concert in aid of the Dunmow Rotary youth competitions, including the Young Musician Competition and the Ukraine DEC appeal. 

The concert raised almost £1,000 and started with the Ukrainian national anthem, and the four winners of the Young Musician Competition performed live.


