Romanes pupils talk politics

Published: 8:58 AM June 20, 2009 Updated: 8:19 AM November 1, 2020

POLITICAL debate was the hot topic at Helena Romanes School on Tuesday as Dunmow's Mayor took time out of his busy schedule to drop in for talk.

Gwynn Davies, who became Dunmow's first Welsh mayor just over a month ago, visited the school to observe how the student parliament works and to give some of his own insight from his experiences in local government as a member of Dunmow Town Council.

A school spokesman said: "During the session the pupils were able to express their opinions and ideas and engage each other in discussions with the intention of developing a strategy for delivering improvements in certain areas of the school. It was great to have Mayor Davies along to put into context what local councillors do and what they are responsible for."

The Student Parliament consists of two members of every tutor group from Years Seven to 11.

Any ideas or problems they identify are treated seriously by senior school staff and are taken forward. The new venture has enabled the wider student body to get their voice heard. Regular parliament meetings are held at least once every term.

