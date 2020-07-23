Advanced search

Gallery

Rodings Dream Team create ‘mask trees’ for coronavirus face masks to help community

PUBLISHED: 20:06 23 July 2020

The

The "mask trees" in the Rodings. Picture: Jackie Denton

Jackie Denton

The Rodings Dream Team, which sprang into action to make scrubs and scrub bags for the NHS earlier this year, is still lending a helping hand to the community - this time with ‘mask trees’.

The The "mask trees" in the Rodings. Picture: Jackie Denton

Members are creating facemasks and one of their members is then leaving them in public places such as inside the telephone box for anyone who needs one.

Face coverings become necessary in England for going into shops and supermarkets from Friday, July 24 under coronavirus measures.

They must also be worn on public transport.

The government has also strongly encouraged members of the public to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult.

The The "mask trees" in the Rodings. Picture: Jackie Denton

Group member Anne Sutton said: “Jackie Denton has been putting up ‘mask trees’ in the Rodings for people to take and hopefully donate to our GoFund me, it’s been very going well.”

Each package is individually created and includes donation information. The donations help them to purchase supplies of material, elastic and other necessary items.

The group has been creating items for St Margaret’s Covid Ward so is unable to take on commissions.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rodings-dream-team-making-scrubs-for-the-nhs

The The "mask trees" in the Rodings. Picture: Jackie Denton

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Third of our readers dislike compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Police appeal after horse rider ‘driven at deliberately’

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Pub vulnerable to housing development after lost status

The Gate pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Photo.

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

Most Read

Third of our readers dislike compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Police appeal after horse rider ‘driven at deliberately’

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Pub vulnerable to housing development after lost status

The Gate pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Photo.

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

The top 6 best Sunday roasts in Dunmow and surrounding villages

Six of the best Sunday Roasts in Dunmow and surrounding villages.

Friends who met at Felsted raise more than £100,000 for charity with 240-mile eight-day run

The four Felsted school friends at the finish line. Henry Holme, Andrew Ross, Conor Turner and Chris Balfour. Picture: Andrew Ross

Year 6 leavers! Say thanks to your teacher

Jakub Serba is leaving Year 6 at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Natalia Serba

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

Pub vulnerable to housing development after lost status

The Gate pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Photo.