Rodings Dream Team create ‘mask trees’ for coronavirus face masks to help community

The "mask trees" in the Rodings. Picture: Jackie Denton Jackie Denton

The Rodings Dream Team, which sprang into action to make scrubs and scrub bags for the NHS earlier this year, is still lending a helping hand to the community - this time with ‘mask trees’.

Members are creating facemasks and one of their members is then leaving them in public places such as inside the telephone box for anyone who needs one.

Face coverings become necessary in England for going into shops and supermarkets from Friday, July 24 under coronavirus measures.

They must also be worn on public transport.

The government has also strongly encouraged members of the public to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult.

Group member Anne Sutton said: “Jackie Denton has been putting up ‘mask trees’ in the Rodings for people to take and hopefully donate to our GoFund me, it’s been very going well.”

Each package is individually created and includes donation information. The donations help them to purchase supplies of material, elastic and other necessary items.

The group has been creating items for St Margaret’s Covid Ward so is unable to take on commissions.

