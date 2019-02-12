Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

M11 closed following two serious collisions

PUBLISHED: 08:02 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 14 February 2019

The M11 has been closed following two collisions last night (Wednesday). Picture: STOCK IMAGE

The M11 has been closed following two collisions last night (Wednesday). Picture: STOCK IMAGE

Archant

Police are appealing for information following two serious collision on the M11.

A silver Peugeot 206 left the road between on the southbound carriageway between junctions seven and six shortly at around 7.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The driver, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-threatening injuries and a passenger, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Three other people have also been treated for injuries which are not believed to be as serious.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need to speak to anyone who saw a silver Peugeot 206 in the moments before the collision or has dash cam footage to call us on 101 quoting incident 1039 of February 13.”

Police were then alerted to a second collision on the same carriageway between junctions eight and seven at around 9.50pm.

Five vehicles were involved, including two lorries and a car.

A spokesman for Essex Fire said crews were called to the scene at 10pm.

“On arrival firefighters reported that three vehicles were involved, including two HGVs,” the spokesman said. “One person was trapped inside their vehicle and firefighters worked to release him by 10.30pm.

“The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The driver of the car has been treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

A lorry driver, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is currently in custody.

The spokesman added: “If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage on it please call us on 101 quoting incident 1237 of February 13.

“If you have information about either incident you can also e-mail collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

The M11 southbound between Stansted, at junction 8, and Hastingwood, at junction 7, remains closed this morning (Thursday), while police investigators remain at the scene. There are long queues leading up to the closure.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school praised by government minister for “high standards”

Great Dunmow Primary School received praise for its

M11 closed following two serious collisions

The M11 has been closed following two collisions last night (Wednesday). Picture: STOCK IMAGE

Appeal to fund surgery in America for brave teen from Finchingfield to keep her walking - latest in Maddi’s fight against wasting illness

Maddi Thurgood at a fund-raising ball in November organised for her by family friends

Help Little Dunmow father find his lost wedding ring

Graham Reinelt with his daughter. Mr Reinelt is pictured wearing his wedding ring, which he believes could now be lying in a Dunmow street.

Help bring home the bacon! Volunteers sought for centuries-old Dunmow event

A flitch of bacon being paraded through the town during a previous event, Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Retired farmer’s once-in-a-lifetime trip to mark his milestone birthday

Mr Beanland in the Artic, which he visited for his eightieth birthday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor ‘prepared to go to the barricades’ over plan to close town library

Cllr Martin Foley leading the protest in Chelmsford. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW: Mark Thomas’s one-man play about the NHS packs a punch hard enough to restart the heart - Cambridge Junction February 12

Mark Thomas: Check-Up- Our NHS @ 70

How much did Donald Trump’s visit to Essex cost?

Donald and Melania Trump flew into Stansted Airport last summer.

Teenagers invited to police cadet open evening

Essex Police cadets will have the change to help their community and learn skills. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24