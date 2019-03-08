Rival plans for a new bin lorry depot in Uttlesford are set to go before committee

Great Dunmow Town Council have backed plans for a new bin lorry depot on land east of the B1256, approximately a kilometre from Dunmow's town centre. Picture: DP ARCHITECTURE LTD Archant

Rival applications for a new bin lorry depot in Uttlesford are to go head-to-head at the same planning committee meeting, it has been confirmed.

Landowners David Wolfe and Christopher Lawrence have applied to build a refuse lorry depot, a classic car storage and restoration business, and offices east of the B1256, which is approximately a kilometre from Dunmow town centre.

However, Uttlesford District Council (UDC) has also submitted a proposal for a bin lorry depot and plans for up to 11 acres of employment land to be built on a site south of the B1256, in Little Canfield, a reworking of a previous application which was rejected by the council's planning committee last year.

UDC currently has two depots, one in Shire Hill, Saffron Walden, and the other in New Street, Dunmow. The council intends to consolidate the two sites into one location.

The council has also confirmed that the separate applications will be heard during the same planning committee meeting, but a date has not yet been set.

Great Dunmow Town Council has voiced support for Mr Wolfe and Mr Lawrence's application.

Commenting on the plans, Jackie Deane, deputy town clerk at Dunmow Town Council, said: "UDC has identified an alternative site in Little Canfield which is unacceptable due to unnecessary harm to the countryside and... would create coalescence with Great Dunmow."

Under the Dunmow proposals, public parking spaces would be created as well as a new path which would provide public access to land owned by the town council on the opposite site of the River Chelmer.

Mrs Dean said: "The town council has a large area of public open space and a newly created woodland plantation to the rear of Langleys, Chelmsford Road. There is a need to facilitate general public access, a parking area and a footbridge over the River Chelmer, to greatly improve access and therefore benefit the community.

"With enhanced public access, the town council open space could provide an alternative leisure destination to help relieve pressure on public footfall at Hatfield Forest."

Mrs Deane said a public footbridge over the river and a public parking area should be secured by planning conditions or legal agreements.

Documents supporting UDC's application, prepared by JB planning associates, reads: "Full consideration has been given to the existing nature of the site, the constraints identified and the opportunities to deliver a sustainable development that makes a positive contribution to the local area."