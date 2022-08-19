RideLondon-Essex to be 'even better' next year

The RideLondon event, which travels through Great Dunmow, will be returning on May 28 next year - Credit: Andy Lauwers

A date has been set for next year's RideLondon-Essex, and Essex County Council says they want the 2023 event to be "even better" than this year's.

The event, which will return on May 28 next year, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023, having previously been held between London and Surrey.

A new one-year agreement with Essex County Council brings RideLondon back to the county following the successful first year of the partnership, with this year's event taking place on June 23.

Cllr Lee Scott, Essex County Council's cabinet member for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said: “RideLondon-Essex 2022 was a successful inaugural event, but we want to make RideLondon-Essex 2023 even better.

“The RideLondon route is undergoing a process of review and we will be asking residents and businesses for their input to build upon the spirit and success of this year’s event.”

The RideLondon route starts and finishes in London, and travels through Great Dunmow and Felsted on its route through Essex.

Hugh Brasher, event director of RideLondon, said: “We’re looking forward to building on the success of this year’s RideLondon-Essex, which saw tens of thousands of people, of all ages and abilities, take part in one of our mass participation rides and millions of pounds raised for charity.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Essex County Council and the London boroughs in 2023 and to delivering another truly inspiring festival of cycling.”

More than 22,000 participants took part in the event this year. Cyclists could choose between 100, 60 and 30-mile rides.

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: "I’m delighted that RideLondon will be back in May 2023 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. I’m already looking forward to it returning after the success of the 2022 event, which was our most diverse and inclusive yet.

“Cycling has seen a huge boom and it's wonderful to see Londoners choosing green and sustainable modes of transport to get around. This is always a great event and I encourage cyclists of all ages and abilities to get involved.”