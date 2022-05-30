Gallery

Stage Two of the UCI Women's WorldTour, RideLondon Classique comes through Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Spectators came out to watch as pro-cyclists in the RideLondon Classique came through the district on Saturday (May 28).

This year was the first time the race, part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, has had three stages over three consecutive days.

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won Friday, Saturday and Sunday's races.

On Sunday (May 29), over 20,000 amateur cyclists took part in RideLondon-Essex 100, 60 and 30 rides, starting in London and heading to Essex. In London itself, there was also an eight-mile traffic-free route.

In Great Dunmow, a 'Bike Doctor' facility was at the southern end of the High Street on Sunday morning to offer free repairs to any bicycle, regardless of whether it was involved in the event.

There will be more on this event, and its impact, in a follow-up article. If you have views to share, please get in touch.





The RideLondon Classique peloton arrives on the hill leading to the Market Place, Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The RideLondon Classique peloton arrives on the hill leading to the Market Place, Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The RideLondon Classique peloton arrives in Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Dunmow: The RideLondon Classique comes into town - Credit: Andy Lauwers

The RideLondon Classique in Great Dunmow - Credit: Andy Lauwers

RideLondon Classique's peloton arrives on the hill leading to Market Place, Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The RideLondon Classique peloton turns the corner in Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Alex with a yellow marshall flag for RideLondon Classique in Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The crowd on the High Street, Great Dunmow waiting for Saturday's RideLondon Classique peleton to come through - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Dunmow mayor Councillor Patrick Lavelle (in yellow) waits for the RideLondon Classique peleton - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The crowd on the High Street at the end of the RideLondon Classique, as the End of Race car makes its way through Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Dunmow after RideLondon's Classique - the roads are re-opened to all traffic including this tandem bicycle - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Dunmow: The roads re-opened to all traffic after RideLondon's Classique had gone through the town. Robert Varga rides along with Emilie age six - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Dunmow was busy on Sunday with RideLondon community cyclists. Chameleon Cafe's, the Dunmow Velo area and bike doctor were all very busy - Credit: Mayor Patrick Lavelle

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Patrick Lavelle met RideLondon participants on May 29 including Lucy Gowing, a member of Dunmow Velo - Credit: supplied

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle with two RideLondon community participants on Sunday May 29 - Credit: supplied

