Reward offered for return of family heirloom

PUBLISHED: 10:16 23 August 2019

The Rolex was taken on July 29 from a leisure centre in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Dunmow man is offering a reward for the return of a family heirloom which he believes was taken from a gym in the town.

Phil Winter had left the 1 Life Dunmow Leisure Centre, in Parsonage Downs, on July 29 when he realised he had left his Rolex watch behind in a locker.

When he returned to the gym to retrieve it, the watch was missing and had not been handed in at reception when Mr Winter enquired with staff.

Mr Winter was at the gym between 2.30-3.50pm and returned to the premises at about 6.30pm when he realised he didn't have his watch.

The Rolex - an 'oyster explorer' model - is almost 60-years-old and belonged to Mr Winter's father, Henry.

Mr Winter said he had promised the watch to his grandson and was offering a reward for its safe return.

Contact editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk or call 01799 513000 if you have any information.

