Residents invited to mental health and wellbeing sessions in Stansted Mountfitchet

PUBLISHED: 08:34 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 06 September 2019

The sessions will be held at the Bear and Eden coffee shop in Stansted Mountfitchet. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A company which offers mental health and wellbeing support to Uttlesford resident is hosting a series of 'coffee and chat' sessions in Stansted Mountfitchet.

The sessions will be held at the Bear and Eden coffee shop and are organised by We Are Thrive, a not-for-profit, community interest company.

Lisa Jeremy, founder, said: "We want to invite our community to join us to talk about issues that may be troubling them, whirring around their heads and not coming to any conclusions." The sessions will be attended by therapists and have been supported by a grant from Uttlesford District Council.

The first session is on Monday (September), focussing on the subject of 'trying for a family'. Each weekly session covers a different topic about relationships and wellness, starting at 10am and finishing at 12pm. For more information, contact Lisa on 01799 252009 or lisa@wearethriving.org.uk, or visit Bear and Eden. Sessions are £5 each, including coffee and cake.

