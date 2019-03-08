Communities across Uttlesford will fall silent to honour the fallen

A Remembrance Sunday service in Great Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2017

Communities will fall silent across Uttlesford on Sunday as services are held to honour the fallen.

Parades are taking place on Remembrance Sunday and the following day, on Armistice Day, to commemorate those who have given their life in conflicts.

On Sunday, in Saffron Walden, a remembrance parade and service is taking place in St Mary's Church. The parade will form up at the war memorial and after a service, the last post / reveille will be played and wreaths laid.

The parade will march to the church where there will be a full service following which the parade will reform in Church Street and march to the Market Square via High Street and King Street.

The parade, led by the Band of the 56 (Woolwich) Air Training Corps, will start to form from about 10am and will be in place by 10.45am.

On Armistice Day, in Saffron Walden, there will be a two-minute silence at the war memorial at 11am.

In Dunmow, on Remembrance Sunday, there will be a service at the war memorial. A parade will form up from 10.30am outside the Saracens Head Hotel. At about 10.50am the parade will march towards the war memorial. Reverend Lea Williams will take the service, with the Great Dunmow Town Band in support.

Once the service has finished, the parade will march to the Dunmow United Reformed Church, where a second service will follow.

Road closures around New Street and the High Street will take effect from 10.30am-noon.

On Armistice Day, in Dunmow, a short service will take place between 10.45am-11.15am at the war memorial. The service will once again be taken by Reverend Williams. The firing of maroons will take place to signal the start and end of the two minutes' silence.

In Finchingfield, on Remembrance Sunday, a service will take place at St John's Parish Church from 10.30am. Two primary schools, Finchingfield and Wethersfield, will be involved.

On Armistice Day, in Finchingfield, a service will take place on the green from about 10.30am.

An art exhibition featuring works with an evacuation theme will be open from 9-10am in the village hall in Finchingfield. Art work by three local primary schools Bardfield, Wethersfield and Finchingfield will be featured.