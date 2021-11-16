Gallery

The community came together to mark Remembrance Sunday.

In Great Dunmow, the Commemoration was followed by a Remembrance Service in the United Reform Church.

These are some of the images from the day, kindly supplied by Capture House.

Our gallery also has images from Stansted Mountfitchet, Thaxted and Debden.





Great Dunmow Town Crier Richard Harris on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Capture House

Remembrance Sunday in Great Dunmow - Credit: Capture House

Rev Tom Warmington addresses those gathered in Great Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday 2021. From left: Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle; Rev Elsie Bouffler, Curate of St Mary’s Church; Margaret Cole, president of the Royal British Legion's Great Dunmow branch; and Rev Tom Warmington, Vicar for St Mary's Great Dunmow and St Andrew's Barnston - Credit: Capture House

Poppy wreaths are laid at the Great Dunmow war memorial on Remembrance Sunday. Pictured are Great Dunmow town mayor Patrick Lavelle and Councillor Mike Coleman - Credit: Capture House

Poppy wreaths are laid at the Great Dunmow war memorial. Pictured is Councillor Alex Armstrong - Credit: Capture House

Participants at Great Dunmow Remembrance Sunday 2021 - Credit: Capture House

Poppy wreaths laid at Great Dunmow war memorial for Remembrance Sunday 2021 - Credit: Capture House





Remembrance Sunday 2021 at Stansted Mountfitchet

Stansted Mountfitchet's Remembrance Sunday service at St John's Church - Credit: Lewis Kent





Remembrance Sunday 2021 at Thaxted

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts honour those who have died in conflict on the 100th anniversary since British remembrance traditions were first brought together - Credit: 1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts





Remembrance Sunday 2021 at Debden

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts, which takes in children from the British Army Carver Barracks, on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: 1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts





