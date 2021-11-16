Gallery
In pictures: Great Dunmow, Thaxted, Debden and Stansted mark Remembrance Sunday 2021
Published: 3:35 PM November 16, 2021
- Credit: Capture House
The community came together to mark Remembrance Sunday.
In Great Dunmow, the Commemoration was followed by a Remembrance Service in the United Reform Church.
These are some of the images from the day, kindly supplied by Capture House.
Our gallery also has images from Stansted Mountfitchet, Thaxted and Debden.
Remembrance Sunday 2021 at Stansted Mountfitchet
Remembrance Sunday 2021 at Thaxted
Remembrance Sunday 2021 at Debden
