Gallery
Your photos: Street parties during the Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: submitted
These are the latest photos sent in - showing street parties and fun during the Platinum Jubilee.
There were over 20 street parties organised by residents over the long weekend. Most were in communal areas but North Street obtained a road closure, giving them more space.
At Luckins Drive, participants watched the ceremony on a large outdoor screen. At St Edmunds Fields there was a Corgi dog cake that looked very real.
There was also fun at Upper Mill Field, and Rosemary Lane.
In North Street, participants enjoyed a meal and HM The Queen - or at least a cardboard version of her - was present.
We welcome reader's photos. Email editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk
READ MORE:
Clubs celebrate Platinum Jubilee with tea and tennis
Platinum Jubilee pictures from Great Dunmow and district