News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

Your photos: Street parties during the Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:44 PM June 21, 2022
A cake in the shape of a Corgi dog, St Edmunds Fields Platinum Jubilee street party, Dunmow, Essex

A cake in the shape of a Corgi dog, St Edmunds Fields street party, Dunmow - Credit: submitted

These are the latest photos sent in - showing street parties and fun during the Platinum Jubilee.

There were over 20 street parties organised by residents over the long weekend. Most were in communal areas but North Street obtained a road closure, giving them more space.

At Luckins Drive, participants watched the ceremony on a large outdoor screen. At St Edmunds Fields there was a Corgi dog cake that looked very real.

There was also fun at Upper Mill Field, and Rosemary Lane.

In North Street, participants enjoyed a meal and HM The Queen - or at least a cardboard version of her - was present.

We welcome reader's photos. Email editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Great Dunmow, Essex: Large group gathered at St Edmunds Fields for a Platinum Jubilee street party

Residents gathered at St Edmunds Fields, Great Dunmow, for their Platinum Jubilee street party - Credit: submitted

Platinum Jubilee, Dunmow, Essex: Residents gathered outside with chairs, a tent and bunting

A party at Upper Mill Field to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: submitted

A street party in North Street, Great Dunmow, Essex for the Platinum Jubilee. People sitting on chairs, with tables

A street party in North Street, Great Dunmow for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: submitted

HM The Queen - the cardboard version - at North Street's Platinum Jubilee street party, Dunmow, Essex

HM The Queen - the cardboard version - at North Street's Platinum Jubilee street party, Dunmow - Credit: submitted

Great Dunmow, Essex: Platinum Jubilee street party. Participant drinking, town crier with bell

Fun at the North Street street party for the Platinum Jubilee with the town crier Richard Harris - Credit: submitted

Luckins Drive, Great Dunmow, Essex: Picture of a dog lying on grass, with a large screen to broadcast Platinum Jubilee

Luckins Drive residents watched the Platinum Jubilee ceremony on a large screen - Credit: submitted

The gazebo in Rosemary Lane, Great Dunmow, for the Platinum Jubilee party

The gazebo in Rosemary Lane, Great Dunmow, for the Platinum Jubilee party - Credit: submitted

A cake in the shape of a Corgi dog, St Edmunds Fields Platinum Jubilee street party, Dunmow, Essex

A cake in the shape of a Corgi dog, St Edmunds Fields street party, Dunmow - Credit: submitted

READ MORE:

Clubs celebrate Platinum Jubilee with tea and tennis

Platinum Jubilee pictures from Great Dunmow and district

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools and activities

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

Chef Alex Webb at Foodies Festival

Food and Drink

Foodies Festival returns to Hylands Park for tasty weekend

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Thaxted, Essex: Group at opening of new skatepark

Uttlesford District Council

New skate park opens; further sports funding available

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The Essex and Herts Scooter Club Annual Ride-Out 2022 made its way through Wethersfield

Scooter Club Ride-Out returns to Wethersfield after two-year hiatus

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council | Updated

District council could offer Stansted Airport £1.4m

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon