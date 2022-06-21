Gallery

A cake in the shape of a Corgi dog, St Edmunds Fields street party, Dunmow - Credit: submitted

These are the latest photos sent in - showing street parties and fun during the Platinum Jubilee.

There were over 20 street parties organised by residents over the long weekend. Most were in communal areas but North Street obtained a road closure, giving them more space.

At Luckins Drive, participants watched the ceremony on a large outdoor screen. At St Edmunds Fields there was a Corgi dog cake that looked very real.

There was also fun at Upper Mill Field, and Rosemary Lane.

In North Street, participants enjoyed a meal and HM The Queen - or at least a cardboard version of her - was present.

We welcome reader's photos. Email editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Residents gathered at St Edmunds Fields, Great Dunmow, for their Platinum Jubilee street party - Credit: submitted

A party at Upper Mill Field to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: submitted

A street party in North Street, Great Dunmow for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: submitted

HM The Queen - the cardboard version - at North Street's Platinum Jubilee street party, Dunmow - Credit: submitted

Fun at the North Street street party for the Platinum Jubilee with the town crier Richard Harris - Credit: submitted

Luckins Drive residents watched the Platinum Jubilee ceremony on a large screen - Credit: submitted

The gazebo in Rosemary Lane, Great Dunmow, for the Platinum Jubilee party - Credit: submitted

