Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and its partners knocked on 865 doors in Rayne over two days and fitted 72 smoke alarms, including four sensory smoke alarms. The team also made four safeguarding referrals.

Martin Hills, Operational and Community Risk Officer, said: “The biggest thing we’re finding with Covid is we’re knocking on doors of people who haven’t seen anyone for months. They will chat with us for five or 10 minutes, but we’re happy to give them our time.

“It shows there are still members of our communities that are socially isolated and in need of our support.

“It also allows us to involve other services and provide them with information to help with mobility, social isolation or health issues. We’re doing as much as we can do help our communities at the moment.”

During the Safe, Well and Secure days in Rayne, they identified two people who are bedbound and will make sure evacuation plans are in place and also identified a potential hoarding issue.

If you or someone you know doesn’t have a working smoke alarm on every floor of the home, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service can come and fit them for free. Book a free home fire safety visit online at essex-fire.gov.uk/book<http://essex-fire.gov.uk/book> or call 0300 303 0088.