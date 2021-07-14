Gallery

Published: 9:49 AM July 14, 2021

Good shot! This teacher has been sponged square in the face. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A "heart-warming" fete in Rayne saw residents raise more than £2,000 for the village's primary school.

With the help of nearly 50 stallholders, Rayne School's Parent Staff Association (PSA) raised money for a pond dipping area and future school projects at a "doorstep" fete.

Racing the (battery-powered) dogs in Rayne. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Music and dancing at the Welsh Princess pub. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Meeting Essex County Fire and Rescue Service at Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Visitors raised £2,231 for the school.

Emma Wood, PSA vice chair, said: "It was truly heart-warming to see people come together - spread out safely - to enjoy themselves.

"We hope to put the money towards the planned pond renovations complete with pontoon to dip so we can establish a valuable outdoor educational facility for the children.

Willow Wonka's Sweet Factory. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Splat the Rat. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Smiles all round on the doorstep at Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

"Thank you so much to the whole village for their fantastic support in this and indeed over the whole of the pandemic.

"The school strives to be at the heart of the local community.

"Events like this only strengthen that bond."

Past fundraisers have supported an outdoor classroom, school books and furniture.

Cake at Rayne. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Brave teachers were put into the stocks. Pupils were even braver for throwing sponges at him. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

"Keep Calm and Sponge a Teacher!" Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo