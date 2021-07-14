News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

More than £2,000 raised for school at 'heart-warming' Rayne fete

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:49 AM July 14, 2021   
A sponge hits a teacher square in the face in Rayne

Good shot! This teacher has been sponged square in the face. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A "heart-warming" fete in Rayne saw residents raise more than £2,000 for the village's primary school.

With the help of nearly 50 stallholders, Rayne School's Parent Staff Association (PSA) raised money for a pond dipping area and future school projects at a "doorstep" fete.

Four schoolchildren watch pink and brown toy dogs race on multicoloured tracks in Rayne

Racing the (battery-powered) dogs in Rayne. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A woman with a microphone. Two women in front dance enthusiastically at the Welsh Princess pub, Rayne.

Music and dancing at the Welsh Princess pub. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Three girls and a fire service officer wearing a mask.

Meeting Essex County Fire and Rescue Service at Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Visitors raised £2,231 for the school.

Emma Wood, PSA vice chair, said: "It was truly heart-warming to see people come together - spread out safely - to enjoy themselves.

"We hope to put the money towards the planned pond renovations complete with pontoon to dip so we can establish a valuable outdoor educational facility for the children.

A male server grins behind a table stacked with sweets: Willow Wonka's Sweet Factory at Rayne Doorstep Fete

Willow Wonka's Sweet Factory. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A child with a baseball bat. Whack-a-rat at Rayne Doorstep Fete.

Splat the Rat. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Two tents in a front garden. In front: three children.

Smiles all round on the doorstep at Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

"Thank you so much to the whole village for their fantastic support in this and indeed over the whole of the pandemic.

"The school strives to be at the heart of the local community.

"Events like this only strengthen that bond."

Most Read

  1. 1 More solar farms and battery storage facility proposed for agricultural land
  2. 2 Health bosses call for rethink on relaxing Covid restrictions as patient numbers soar
  3. 3 Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners collecting more and more medals
  1. 4 'It's one of the best gigs to do' - Troublemaker star Olly Murs looks ahead to his Newmarket Nights concert
  2. 5 South Uttlesford gets set for Freedom Day
  3. 6 Game of Thrones and The Crown stars team up on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre in A Splinter of Ice
  4. 7 Public transport expects passengers to carry on wearing masks
  5. 8 Kemi Badenoch MP: SMEs can still seek support in Essex
  6. 9 Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost
  7. 10 Proposal for more 'open' planning process in Uttlesford outlined

Past fundraisers have supported an outdoor classroom, school books and furniture.

Eight people hold up cake at a stall at Rayne Doorstep Fete.

Cake at Rayne. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A man in the stocks in Rayne, Essex. A sponge is headed right towards him!

Brave teachers were put into the stocks. Pupils were even braver for throwing sponges at him. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A marquee and a crowd of socially distanced people in Rayne, Essex

Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A teacher in the stocks, but someone as thrown a sponge at her!

"Keep Calm and Sponge a Teacher!" Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A boy kicks a ball into a tricky goal.

Rayne Doorstep Fete. Picture: Roger King - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

A little girl at the wheel of a police car in Rayne, Essex

Did Essex Police get any new recruits? Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo

Events
Education News
Braintree News
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two actirs on stage: Live performance of 'The Secret Garden' at Cliveden, Buckinghamshire

Theatre

Three new outdoor theatre dates announced at Essex forest

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage: Left - May Dunmow Prosper notice board; Right - Saffron Walden Market Square

Uttlesford District Council

Town centres to benefit from Covid recovery funding

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A notice board with big bold text: Rayne Primary and Nursery School

Events

Village get set for new 'Doorstep Fete' event

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
People stand far apart, social distancing for Covid-19. All of them have bags, about to board a plane

This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 8, 2021

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon