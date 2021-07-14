Gallery
More than £2,000 raised for school at 'heart-warming' Rayne fete
- Credit: Roger King/Saffron Photo
A "heart-warming" fete in Rayne saw residents raise more than £2,000 for the village's primary school.
With the help of nearly 50 stallholders, Rayne School's Parent Staff Association (PSA) raised money for a pond dipping area and future school projects at a "doorstep" fete.
Visitors raised £2,231 for the school.
Emma Wood, PSA vice chair, said: "It was truly heart-warming to see people come together - spread out safely - to enjoy themselves.
"We hope to put the money towards the planned pond renovations complete with pontoon to dip so we can establish a valuable outdoor educational facility for the children.
"Thank you so much to the whole village for their fantastic support in this and indeed over the whole of the pandemic.
"The school strives to be at the heart of the local community.
"Events like this only strengthen that bond."
Past fundraisers have supported an outdoor classroom, school books and furniture.