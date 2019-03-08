Advanced search

Rare piece of jewellery found in farmer's Thaxted field has a real ring to it!

PUBLISHED: 11:30 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 11 September 2019

Dunmow Rotary Club has held a metal detecting rally for the past three years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A gold ring which could be up to 1,500-years-old has been unearthed during a metal detecting rally held in Thaxted.

The ring could be from the late Roman or early Saxon period. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe ring could be from the late Roman or early Saxon period. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The ring, which has innate engravings and what appears to be a dark stone in its centre, was discovered under about four feet of soil on the edge of Thaxted farmland during the rally, held on August 31.

The rally was organised by Dunmow Rotary Club.

A picture of the ring was subsequently sent to the Essex finds liaison officer, Sophie Flynn, who confirmed the it could be from the late Roman or early Saxon period, making it up to 1,500-years-old.

Rotary member Barry Clark, who started running the club's annual event three years ago, said: "I am very pleased for the individual. One always hopes you are going to be lucky enough to have a huge find because there was considerable Roman influence in the area."

The woman who discovered the ring does not want to be identified, however, Barry said: "I would say she has been doing it for a few years. She said it was the best thing she has ever found."

For six hours, 160 keen detectorists combed 120 acres of farmland, with permission of owner Simon Latham and, according to Barry, it was the best year yet, with finds such as a bronze coin believed to be from Roman times, a bronze rose farthing from the reign of James I and a fossil fragment of an ammonite, a creature which lived 240-65million years ago, making up the 33 finds overall.

Coins and jewellery were not the only haul from the day, with almost £3,000 raised for the Dunmow Rotary Club, which will go to local and global good causes. Barry joined Dunmow Rotary Club in 2015, from the Wootten Bassett Rotary Club, bringing the idea of a metal detecting rally with him, although not a keen detectorist himself.

Any finds which could be considered treasure such as the ring, must be reported to a coroner within 14 days of discovery.

