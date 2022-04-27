Gallery
Yarn spinning, bicycles and Spring lambs at Care Farm day
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Spring lambs were among the animals being admired at a community Care Farm open day.
Rainbow Rural Centre based on Sallet's organic farm, Sallets Green, just off High Easter Road near Barnston, has been supporting the community for 12 years through a variety of activities.
Visitors at the open day watched a demonstration of how to spin wool into yarn. There was also a plant sale, and youngsters could feed animals, while older visitors enjoyed the large garden and surrounding lanes, paths and wood.
Historic bicycles also provided much interest.
Carol Monk, owner and director of the community interest company, said: "We had a brilliant day, the weather was perfect."
She added: "It was lovely to see so many little children enjoying themselves with their grandparents."
Care farming is designed to use the farmland and environment to help support mental health and wellbeing.