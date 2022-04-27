News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

Yarn spinning, bicycles and Spring lambs at Care Farm day

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:00 AM April 27, 2022
Child holding animal feed near smiling parent, with chickens in a cage, Rainbow Rural Centre, Barnston, Essex

Visitors to Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston were able to feed some of the animals during the open day - Credit: Saffron Photo

Spring lambs were among the animals being admired at a community Care Farm open day.

Rainbow Rural Centre based on Sallet's organic farm, Sallets Green, just off High Easter Road near Barnston, has been supporting the community for 12 years through a variety of activities.

Visitors at the open day watched a demonstration of how to spin wool into yarn. There was also a plant sale, and youngsters could feed animals, while older visitors enjoyed the large garden and surrounding lanes, paths and wood.

Historic bicycles also provided much interest.

Carol Monk, owner and director of the community interest company, said: "We had a brilliant day, the weather was perfect."

She added: "It was lovely to see so many little children enjoying themselves with their grandparents."

Care farming is designed to use the farmland and environment to help support mental health and wellbeing.

Gallery

Man holding a Spring lamb while a parent sheep looks on, Rainbow Rural Centre, Barnston, Essex

Animals including Spring lambs at Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman spinning wool into yarn, Rainbow Rural Centre open day near Barnston, Essex

A spinning demonstration was among the attractions at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day, near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Chick in an adult's hand, Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston, Essex

Chicks were among the animals at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children with a horse, Rainbow Rural Centre, near Barnston, Essex

Visitors met a range of animals at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Man in a bowler hat riding a Penny Farthing bicycle, Rainbow Rural Centre, Barnston, Essex

Historical bicycles like this Penny Farthing fascinated visitors at the Rainbow Rural Centre's open day - Credit: Saffron Photo

Man on historical bicycle, Rainbow Rural Centre, near Barnston, Essex

Historical bicycles were among the fascinations at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day, near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three adults at a plant stall, Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston, Essex

The plant sale was popular at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Family group at Rainbow Rural Centre open day near Barnston, Essex

There was something for all ages at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children sitting in a vehicle on a farm, with a smiling adult, Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston, Essex

Fun at the Rainbow Rural Centre open day near Barnston - Credit: Saffron Photo


Farming
Charity News
Dunmow News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Two police wearing helmets and specialist clothing break down a door, Essex

Essex Police

Drugs, cash and handguns seized in Essex

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The RideLondon Classique event in 2019

Full routes revealed for three-day RideLondon Classique

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia has reduced the price of short-stay parking at 31 of its stations in the East of England

Greater Anglia

New £1-per-hour car parking at more than 30 Greater Anglia stations

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon