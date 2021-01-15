Published: 12:20 PM January 15, 2021

A Greater Anglia scheme is helping to fund garden, wildlife and community art projects at railway stations.

The company's "Adopt a Station" scheme attracted 23 new station adopters in 2020. There are still 22 stations available for adoption on its network including at Stansted Airport, Stansted Mountfitchet, Great Chesterford and Newport. One of the latest stations to be "adopted" is Elsenham.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, who manages the scheme, said: “Station adoption is about empowering local people to ensure their local rail station plays its part in benefiting the community.

“Our station adoption volunteers have worked with us on some fantastic projects over the years such as opening a small museum in a redundant station building, growing fruits and herbs in tubs for the community to use and planting wildflowers to help local bee and butterfly populations."

Email Alan.Neville@greateranglia.co.uk for more information