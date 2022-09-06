Community pulls together to help 10-year-old with cerebral palsy

A fundraising quiz night will raise money for physiotherapy for 10-year-old Amber from Beauchamp Roding - Credit: Supplied

A pub quiz night is being held to raise money for a robotic walker to help a 10-year-old girl from Beauchamp Roding.

Amber was born with no heartbeat and had to be resuscitated, and was not expected to survive being taken off life support at five days old.

Her parents, Benna and Darren Regan, described her recovery as a "miracle". Amber now faces huge challenges, as she has severe cerebral palsy and epilepsy, is non-verbal, non-mobile and has severe visual and hearing loss.

Benna said: "We are currently trying to get the funds together to buy Amber a robotic ‘Trexo’ walker which will help with her posture, hip strength and circulation."

The White Hart Pub in Moreton is holding a fundraising evening on Thursday, September 8 at 8pm. Tickets cost £15 and include a curry and a quiz.

Call The White Hart on 01277 890890 to book your place.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benna-regan3