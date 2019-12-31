Little Easton Manor

Public Notice Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE under Section 17 OF THE ACT. Name of Applicant 24x7 Ltd t/a Little Easton Manor. Postal address of premises: Little Easton Manor, Park Road, Little Easton, Great Dunmow, Essex, CM6 2JN. Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Provision of regulated entertainment including plays, films, indoor sporting events, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and provision of late-night refreshment / supply of alcohol. Standard licensable timings: Plays 10:00-00:00 Films 10:00- 00:00. Indoor sporting events 08:00-00:00. Live music 11:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Recorded music 08:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Performance of dance 10:00-00:00 Late night refreshment 23:00-00:00, extending to 01:00 on 31/12. Supply of alcohol 11:00-00:30, extending to 01:30 on 31/12. Standard premises opening hours: 07:00-01:00, extending to 02:00 on 31/12/19. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 9th December 2019. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine.